close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Willing to support startups with passionate founders: Ratan Tata

"A founder who has a passion to stay with something and build it into a sustainable company is somebody I tend to support," he said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 19:14
Willing to support startups with passionate founders: Ratan Tata

New Delhi: Tata group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, a serial start-up investor, on Wednesday said he will support startups that have founders who have passion to build sustainable company rather than scaling it up just to sell it.

Tata has been investing in startups in India and abroad. Some of these firms include Snapdeal, Urban Ladder, CarDekho, Xiaomi, Ola, DogSpot.In, CashKaro, FirstCry and Teabox.

"A founder who has a passion to stay with something and build it into a sustainable company is somebody I tend to support," he said in an interview to CNBC TV18.

He further said that a founder who wants to scale up a company just to sell it is not the one, obviously, you want to be with.

He said when he was the Chairman of Tata Sons, he could not take up investments in the startups as it would have conflicted with what Tata's were doing.

"Now I am a free person and its invigorating to do this and I am meeting a lot of young people who one day will be the leaders of the industry," Tata said.

Stressing upon the need to have vision, Tata said he would not invest in the business where he doesn't have any interest.

"I am not going to invest in a business where I have no interest in, so the vision of the startup is important," he said. 

TAGS

Ratan TataTata investment in start upsSnapdealUrban LadderCardekhoXiaomiOLADogSpot.inCashKaroFirstCryTeabox

From Zee News

Economy

No shortage of sugar, won't allow prices to go up: Ram...

Toyota launches Etios Cross X-Edition
Automobiles

Toyota launches Etios Cross X-Edition

Package soon to boost economy; no cuts in petrol, diesel rates: Arun Jaitley
Economy

Package soon to boost economy; no cuts in petrol, diesel ra...

IUC cut to hit telcos&#039; biz by Rs 5k cr, 2G calls to suffer: COAI
Companies

IUC cut to hit telcos' biz by Rs 5k cr, 2G calls to su...

SBI Life IPO subscribed 9% on Day 1
Markets

SBI Life IPO subscribed 9% on Day 1

Rupee gains 6 paise to 64.27 vs USD ahead of Fed meet outcome
Markets

Rupee gains 6 paise to 64.27 vs USD ahead of Fed meet outco...

Reliance Home Finance to list on stock exchanges on Friday
Real Estate

Reliance Home Finance to list on stock exchanges on Friday

Need revenue for public spending: Jaitley on high oil taxes
Economy

Need revenue for public spending: Jaitley on high oil taxes

India replaces China as top retail destination in 2017: Study
Economy

India replaces China as top retail destination in 2017: Stu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video