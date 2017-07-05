close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Wipro and Ramot at Tel Aviv University tie-up for research

Software major Wipro Limited and Ramot, the Business Engagement Centre at Tel Aviv University, on Wednesday announced a partnership for joint research in emerging technologies.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 14:21
Wipro and Ramot at Tel Aviv University tie-up for research

Bengaluru: Software major Wipro Limited and Ramot, the Business Engagement Centre at Tel Aviv University, on Wednesday announced a partnership for joint research in emerging technologies.

TAU is Israel's largest institution of higher learning which is home to over 30,000 students studying in nine faculties, over 125 schools and departments across the spectrum of sciences, engineering, humanities and the arts.

The partnership envisages the creation of joint research capability at TAU, supported by Wipro to pursue core as well as applied research in fast-developing technologies in the Artificial Intelligence space, a company release said.

"We are excited to partner with Tel Aviv University to jointly develop innovative IP in core AI technologies that will help us build advanced and differentiated solutions and services for our customers," K.R. Sanjiv, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited, said.

Wipro is clearly "a great fit" with TAU's areas of excellence including, Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Sparse Representation techniques, towards developing cutting-edge platform solutions, Oren Calfon, VP Business Development, ICT, at Ramot, said.

 

TAGS

Wipro LimitedRamotIsrael Business Engagement CentreTel Aviv UniversityTAU Israel

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Economy

GST rollout: CGST won't apply on items not registered...

Industry to add $280 billion to GDP from GST in 8-9 years
Economy

Industry to add $280 billion to GDP from GST in 8-9 years

Hero MotoCorp aims to launch BSVI models much before 2020
Automobiles

Hero MotoCorp aims to launch BSVI models much before 2020

Automobiles

Self-driving cars may soon take moral calls

Axis Bank launches super bikes loans; to fund 95% of costs
Personal Finance

Axis Bank launches super bikes loans; to fund 95% of costs

Companies

Jan-June PE investments hit record high of $11.34 billion:...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video