Wipro receives second bio attack threat mail; Rs 500 crore in bitcoin demanded as ransom

Wipro has reinforced security measures at all its office locations after receiving a second threat email, but there was no impact on the company's operations.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 15:39
Bengaluru: IT major Wipro on Friday said it has reinforced security measures at all its office locations after receiving a second threat email, but there was no impact on the company's operations.

"Wipro confirms that it has received a second threatening e-mail.... There is no impact on the company's operations," the company said in a statement here.

However, Wipro did not specify the nature of the threat.

Additional Commissioner of Police Hemant Nimbalkar confirmed reports that someone for the second time had sent an e-mail demanding Rs 500 crore in bitcoin and threatened a bio-attack on employees.

"This is the second time Wipro has received the threatening mail. An anonymous sender is demanding Rs 500 crore in bitcoin and threatening a bio attack on employees," he said.

Earlier last month, Wipro had said it had received a threatening mail from an unidentified source and filed a complaint with the local law enforcement authorities.

After that threat mail, the company had augmented security at all its office locations.

 

