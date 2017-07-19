Workplace flexibility top priority for job seekers globally

New Delhi: A contented workforce has much to do with how flexible a workplace is, finds out a report.

Nearly 40 percent global candidates rate 'schedule flexibility' as one of the top three factors in making career decisions, as per the findings.

According to a research from ManpowerGroup Solutions, two-thirds of candidates believe that they do not need to be sitting at the desk to get their work done.

Flexible arrival and departure times and full-time work from home or location independence are generally the most sought-after attributes of flexible workplace policies, as per the survey of 14,000 individuals across 19 countries.

Asked about what matters to them in job search, 26 percent candidates said flexible arrival and departure times are most important, followed by the ability to work from home or any other place they choose (22 percent).

The rise in importance of schedule flexibility is driven by a wide range of local factors like presence of multinational companies or unions at a given location, the influence of technology firms in the marketplace, workforce composition such as proportion of millennials and public transportation that can impact commuting times.

Workplace flexibility does not just mean working remotely. It includes all types of working arrangements, from when to take breaks to working from home or caregiving leaves.

"While no employer can accommodate every option, they can provide a range that appeals to a variety of candidates," said Kate Donovan, Senior Vice-President of ManpowerGroup Solutions and Global RPO President.

Donovan further said organisations need to be ready to drop old work models that emphasise presenteeism over performance.

"It is time to shift the needle - employers who meet candidate expectations around schedule flexibility have the advantage in recruiting and retaining the best talent," Donovan said.

The survey noted that employers should take babysteps to align themselves with a flexible workplace. They should normalise existing flexible policies and align incentives with outcome.