WOW air to commence India operations, ticket from New Delhi to US at just Rs 13,499

New Delhi: Iceland`s low fare transatlantic airline -- WOW air -- on Tuesday said that it will commence operations between New Delhi and Keflavik airport to multiple destinations in North America at fares starting from Rs 13,499 including taxes.

According to the low fare transatlantic airline, its India operations will commence from December 7, 2018 with five direct flights a week between New Delhi and Keflavik airport "subject to final completion of regulatory formalities".

The airline`s Chief Executive and Founder Skúli Mogensen disclosed to IANS that the airline expects to have around 90 per cent load factor or capacity utilisation for its transatlantic flights from New Delhi via Keflavik airport.

Mogensen said that the airline has studied potential new destinations in India and will reveal its future plans to connect them to Iceland and North America within the next 12 months.

Besides, the airline said that it will offer 4 fare options -- WOW basic, WOW plus, WOW comfy and WOW premium.

A one-way ticket to Iceland, US, Canada and London in the economy category --WOW basic -- will start from Rs 13,499, including taxes, while the business class fares on -- WOW premium -- will be priced from Rs 46,599 onwards including taxes.