Xiaomi sets up 3rd manufacturing plant in India

Spread over 2.3 lakh sq ft, the facility will initially employ over 500 people and the number will be ramped up gradually.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 21, 2017, 23:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Smartphone maker Xiaomi on Tuesday set up the company's third contract-manufacturing unit in the country and it is located in Noida.

Xiaomi has tied up with Hipad Technology for third-party manufacturing of its power banks in India.

It has a capacity to make seven power banks a minute, Xiaomi India Head Manu Jain said. He tweeted:

The Chinese smartphone maker also announced two power banks -- a 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i and a 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i -- that will be manufactured at the Noida facility.

The company already has two smartphone manufacturing plants in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh where more than 95 per cent of its smartphones (sold in India) are assembled locally.

According to research firm IDC, Chinese handset maker Xiaomi caught up with industry leader Samsung to share the top spot in India's smartphone market for the September quarter with each player accounting for 23.5 per cent share.

The 10,000 mAh power bank manufactured in India will be priced at Rs 799, while the 20,000 mAh variant will be available for Rs 1,499.

Jain said that Xiaomi is also trying to address the issue of fake power banks by adding hologram security markers to help customers know they have bought a genuine product.

The hologram sticker has a scratch card that reveals a set of numbers that can be checked online to know if the product is genuine.

With Agency Inputs

