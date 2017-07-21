close
Yamaha Motor unveils Scooter boutique

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 19:32
@India_Yamaha

Chennai: Japanese auto major Yamaha Motor India Sales on Friday launched its first scooter boutique in the country, aimed at providing one stop solutions for customers.

Spread across 3,200 square feet at nearby Chromepet, the outlet would provide a one stop solution for customers in sales and service.

"Yamaha's scooter boutique will host exciting experiences of buying and servicing which draws its true value when offered to the evolving customer base for scooters in India", Yamaha Motor India, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Roy Kurian said.

"The boutique is aimed at creating a world class facility for Yamaha customers by focusing at their lifestyle which is now an extension of their personality", he said.

Yamaha India currently retails motorcycles, including YZF-R15, YZF-R15S, FZ25, FZ-S FI, FZFI, Fazer FI, SZ-RR, Saluto and Saluto RX.

Its range of scooters include Cygnus Ray-ZR, Fascino, Cygnus Alpha, Cygnus Ray Z. The premium superbikes are MT-09, VMAX, YZF-R1M and YZF-R1, the statement added.

