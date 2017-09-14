close
Yatra partners Revv to offer selfdrive car rental service

This alliance allows travellers to book their local and inter-city self-driven transport on Yatra's mobile app, the company said in a statement.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 17:19
New Delhi: Online travel portal Yatra.Com on Thursday said it has partnered with Revv Cars to offer travellers self-drive car rental service as part of efforts to diversify product offerings.

Currently, the facility is available in nine cities namely Delhi/NCR, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Vizag, it added.

"With self-drive option now available on the Yatra app, we are further strengthening our commitment towards offering all kinds of travel solutions for all kinds of travellers," Yatra.Com co-founder and CIO Manish Amin said.

The concept of self-driven cars is gaining popularity especially amongst the millennial and experience seekers, he added.

Yatra provides information, pricing, availability and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to- point cabs, home-stays and cruises.

