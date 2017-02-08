You won't believe what Air India cabin crew members did in a London hotel!

New Delhi: To fly in the air across countries and continents is a dream many dream of and when one is a cabin crew of an airline, this opportunity comes sooner than it can be.

Moreover, staying in five star hotels and enjoying the accommodation provided is a perk that no cabin crew member would be able to resist.

However, it appears that some cabin crew members of national-carrier Air India seem to have gone overboard with such opportunity bringing embarrassing to the airline.

According to a report in The Times of India, a hotel in London had complained to Air India that some of its crew members had packed buffet food meant for breakfast in boxes to eat them later.

Buffet breakfast are meant for guests to self-serve and have them at the hotels and not to be packed and taken away. But as per the complain, the cabin crew members of Air India brought boxes, filled them with the buffet food and took them away to eat them later.

In this regard, Air India has served a warning to all its attendants and warned further that it would be forced to take serious disciplinary action against the offenders.

A warning note titled 'A buffet is not a takeaway' has been sent by the assistant general manager (AMG) of the in-flight department.

"We have received an unfortunate email from the management of hotel in London stating that some AI crew members regularly come down for breakfast with empty boxes into which they fill food items from the buffet, presumably to eat later," the note reportedly says.

"This may include, not being scheduled on international sectors, as we have no desire to allow the reputation of Air India to be tarnished by a handful of such individuals," the note warned.

As per the report in TOI, an Air India spokesperson said: "Initially this letter appears to be fake because an AGM-grade officer is not authorised to send a circular that has pan India implications. We are investigating the issue."

However, it appears that the cabin crew members of the airline have confirmed that they had received such a letter.