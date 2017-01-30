Zee Entertainment launches two new channels in Africa – Zee Bollymovies, Zee Bollynova

Mumbai: Continuing with its promise of bringing quality Bollywood entertainment to Africa, leading Indian content company, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) on Monday announced the launch of two new channels, Zee Bollymovies and Zee Bollynova which will broadcast on Africa’s new pay-TV network Kwesé TV.

With the promise of ‘Bollywood Magic’, Zee Bollymovies is set to captivate African audiences across the board with its award-winning Bollywood movies and series. The channel aims to become the number one destination for Bollywood on the continent, bringing the latest and best Bollywood entertainment to Africa. The other exciting new addition to the ZEE stable, Zee Bollynova promises to create ‘Memorable Moments’ with its offering of a fusion of general entertainment programming, showcasing the best telenovelas and food shows.

Speaking on ZEE’s expansion in the African market, Amit Goenka, CEO – International Broadcast Business, ZEEL said, “With great similarities between the two cultures, Africa has always shown a tremendous appreciation for rich, vibrant Bollywood content. Our two previously-launched, specially customised channels, Zee World and Zee Magic, have been warmly received by viewers, resulting in a threefold increase in our viewership since our entry into the continent in 2015. This love and appreciation for our content has encouraged us to introduce two new channels, Zee Bollymovies and Zee Bollynova, which will keep up with the ZEE trend of colour, music, dance, drama and excitement.”

Sharing more details on the new launches, Harish Goyal, CEO of Zee TV Africa said, “ZEE is continuously striving to make further in-roads into the African continent. We have packaged our latest offerings, Zee Bollymovies and Zee Bollynova with content adapted to suit the African viewer. Both channels are customized and dubbed in English.”

“Zee Bollymovies will be a one-of-its-kind channel on the African continent, being a 24-hour dedicated Bollywood movie channel exclusively in English. On the other hand, Zee Bollynova will offer viewers innovative and engaging general entertainment programming. This is an extremely exciting launch for us and for viewers on the continent, and we look forward to being hosted on the Kwesé platform,” Goyal further added.

Both channels will be available to viewers through Kwesé’s multi-platform offering including linear TV, mobile app, and web streaming services delivering premium entertainment to viewers anywhere, anytime, on any screen. Zee Bollymovies channel is available on Kwesé TV channel 155 while Zee Bollynova can be viewed on channel 150.

Speaking on the growth of Kwesé general entertainment offering, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Econet Media, Joseph Hundah said, “As a new African broadcaster we want to ensure that our viewers have access to a diverse content offering that cuts across all programming genres. There is a strong appetite for premium Bollywood content on the continent, thus we are proud to offer these impressive channels on line-up as they provide engaging TV for the whole family to enjoy.”

Zee Bollymovies and Zee Bollynova will join Kwesé’s exciting channel mix which includes a full range of sports, actuality, news and kids content.

Zee Africa had earlier launched Zee World in February 2015, followed by Zee Magic in October 2015 which are both premium, fully dubbed English and French channels respectively.