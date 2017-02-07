Zee launches Telugu movie channel Zee Cinemalu in US
Mumbai: Media conglomerate Zee Entertainment Enterprises today expanded its portfolio with the launch of a Telugu movie channel Zee Cinemalu, to cater to the growing Telugu speaking audience in US.
"This launch brings the total tally of ZEE channels in the US to 37, making ZEE the biggest multi-cultural broadcaster in the United States," it said in a statement.
The new channel will be available on Dish and Sling TV in US as a part of the popular Telugu pack.
"Movies are an integral part of the lives of the Telugu audience and the stars of Telugu cinema are worshipped as demigods. The Telugu community in the USA is close to half a million strong and is growing at more than 10 per cent every year. Zee Cinemalu offers a wide variety of movies from different genres with an aim to win the hearts of the Telugu audience," ZEE Americas Business Head Sameer Targe said.
