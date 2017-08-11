close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Zee Media Q1 net profit at 7.38 crore

Total expenses stood at Rs 102.72 crore. It was Rs 92.28 crore in the first quarter 2016-17.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 14:28

New Delhi: Media firm Zee Media Corporation on Friday reported consolidated net profit of Rs 7.38 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1.26 crore in April-June quarter a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its total income from operations stood at Rs 117.64 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 107.24 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Meanwhile, the company said its results are not comparable.

Total expenses stood at Rs 102.72 crore. It was Rs 92.28 crore in the first quarter 2016-17.

 

TAGS

Zee Media CorporationZMCL consolidatedZee Media Net profitZee Media quarter income

From Zee News

Inflation to stay below RBI&#039;s target of 4%: Economy Survey
Economy

Inflation to stay below RBI's target of 4%: Economy Su...

Economy

Early signs of tax base expansion post-GST: Economic Survey

SAT rejects Vijay Mallya&#039;s plea against Sebi order on barring him from securities market
Companies

SAT rejects Vijay Mallya's plea against Sebi order on...

Gold price tops Rs 30,000-mark, spurred by safe haven appeal
Bullion

Gold price tops Rs 30,000-mark, spurred by safe haven appea...

Bring back Narayana Murthy as Chairman Emeritus of Infosys: Mohandas Pai
Companies

Bring back Narayana Murthy as Chairman Emeritus of Infosys:...

Economic Survey: Here are the Key Highlights
Economy

Economic Survey: Here are the Key Highlights

Govt taking expeditious action against shell companies: Jaitley
Companies

Govt taking expeditious action against shell companies: Jai...

Companies

TRAI defends data privacy paper; says consumer interest vit...

Suzuki launches New Gixxer SF ABS at Rs 95,499
Automobiles

Suzuki launches New Gixxer SF ABS at Rs 95,499

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video