Zee Media Q1 net profit at 7.38 crore

New Delhi: Media firm Zee Media Corporation on Friday reported consolidated net profit of Rs 7.38 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1.26 crore in April-June quarter a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its total income from operations stood at Rs 117.64 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 107.24 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Meanwhile, the company said its results are not comparable.

Total expenses stood at Rs 102.72 crore. It was Rs 92.28 crore in the first quarter 2016-17.