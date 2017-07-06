close
ZEE names Atul Das as president, affiliate revenues

The stock was trading at Rs 501, up 0.26 percent, on the BSE today.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 15:10

New Delhi: Media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE) on Thursday said it has appointed Atul Das president, affiliate revenues and distribution.

Das, whose appointment is with effect from July 1, 2017, will report to ZEE MD and CEO Punit Goenka, the company said in a statement.

He brings with him more than 24 years of corporate experience in the media and entertainment industry.

Prior to his new role, Das was associated with ZEE across business functions, including revenue, general management, corporate strategy, finance and business development, among others. He was also the chief strategy officer at ZEE.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises LtdZeeAtul DasPunit Goenka

