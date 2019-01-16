Zee5 a major growth driver: ZEEL MD and CEO Punit Goenka

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) MD and CEO Punit Goenka has said that one of the major growth drivers for the company in the current financial year was Zee5, pointing that the platform provided 40% advance growth. "It is always our aim to beat the growth rate and surpass it," he said.

According to Goenka, the year turned out to be a surprise where the performance was exceedingly well even in the domestic market. However, referring to the international market, he said that there was still a sense of volatility in the same.

Goenka conceded that the growth in the Middle East had been relatively slower. "We can see a growth but it is at a very small level," he said.

Talking about Zee5 platform, the ZEEL MD and CEO said that the company was "very happy" with its performance. "In September, we had 41.05 million active users whereas in December, the number went up to 56 million," said Goenka, adding that the company is not focussing on susbscription aspect.

He said, "In near future, say in the next three quarters, we plan to scale the number of active users from 80 milliom 100 million. In the next one year, we will launch one new web series in six languages every month."

Referring to the future expansion plans of the company, Goenka said that some new channels would be launched in the next one year. "These channels will be in different languages, including Kannada and Bhojpuri," he said.

When asked about the expectations from the budget, Goenka said that it should be one benefitting the consumer and the country.

He also made a reference to the upcoming Lok Sabha election, saying that more expansion is likely to be seen in the news market. "The impact of it would be positive," he added.