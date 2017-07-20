ZEEL MD & CEO Punit Goenka features among Top 3 CEOs in Consumer or Discretionary space across Asia

New Delhi: Leading financial magazine, Institutional Investor has featured Mr. Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEEL as one of the 'Top 3 CEOs in the Consumer / Discretionary space across Asia - Sell-Side research 2017'.

To compile the list for 2017, Institutional Investor surveyed buy-side analysts, money managers and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions that cover the Asia region (excluding Japan) and asked these individuals to name the best chief executive officers, chief financial officers and investor relations professionals at the companies in their coverage universe, with the votes being weighted by place. Survey results reflect the opinions from more than 3900 investment professionals at 980 financial services firms.

To be eligible for inclusion on the list, the company must be headquartered in Asia. Executives are cited at the companies and in the positions they held on April 07, 2017 when polling concluded.

Mr. Mihir Modi, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer, ZEEL also features as one of the 'Top 3 CFOs in the Consumer / Discretionary space across Asia - Sell-Side research 2017'.