ZEE's 37 LIVE TV Channels now available for Jio's Subscribers

Mumbai: ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE), a global media and entertainment powerhouse and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Jio), India's leading digital services provider, on Tuesday announced that an agreement has been achieved to release ZEE's entire content library on Jio's platforms, with immediate effect, enhancing the growth of the overall digital ecosystem.
This decision enhances the experience of 227+ Mn subscribers of Jio, giving them an access to ZEE's rich and engaging content, which comprises 37 LIVE TV channels.
In order to further integrate this strategic content alliance, ZEE5 App, the home of extensive digital content library of ZEE, which includes the Video on Demand (VOD) network content along with the recently launched ZEE5 Originals, Movies, TV Shows, Music Videos, Lifestyle shows, Kids shows and Plays, will also be available for download.
The alliance aims to leverage ZEE's rich and hugely popular content portfolio and nationwide reach of Reliance Jio to serve customers with exciting and innovative content solutions.
Speaking on this decision, Amit Goenka, CEO, ZEE International and Z5 Global said, "We are extremely glad and excited about this positive development. As content creators, our primary objective is to create rich and engaging content for our viewers across the nation and the globe. The expansive reach of Jio enables us to entertain a larger base of consumers with an appetite to consume content-on-the-go. Our content which spans across 12 Indian languages, empowers Reliance Jio's value offering to its subscribers and we're extremely glad to take this association forward."
Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said, "We are delighted that our esteemed customers will now have access to the engaging and diverse content from Zee Group. At Jio we quest to accelerate digital inclusion in the country."
ZEE Entertainment and Reliance Jio will jointly market the unique content offering by leveraging its independent consumer facing touchpoints.
About ZEE:
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) is a worldwide media brand offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. With a presence in over 173 countries and a reach of more than 1.3 billion people around the globe, ZEEL is among the largest global content companies across genres, languages, and platforms.
With its new brand ideology and purpose - “Extraordinary Together”, ZEEL aspires to provide a unified brand experience and to delight consumers across the world by creating extraordinary entertainment and experiences that inspire to transcend the ordinary and become extraordinary.
ZEEL is present across broadcasting, movies, music, digital, live entertainment and theatre businesses, both within India and overseas. ZEEL has more than 260,000 hours of television content and houses the world's largest Hindi film library with rights to more than 4,800 movie titles across various languages. ZEEL has also produced several movies for theatrical release and is the fastest growing music label in India. It has a presence in the digital space with ZEE5 and has also ventured into live events.
Official Social Media Platforms:
Twitter: ZEECorporate/Twitter.com
Facebook: ZEECorporate/Facebook.com
LinkedIn: Linkedin.com/Company/ZEECorporate
About ZEE5
ZEE5 is the brand new digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), a global Media and Entertainment powerhouse. With content across 12 languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati & Punjabi, ZEE5 is home to 1 lakh hours of On Demand Content and 90+ live TV channels. The platform brings together the best of Originals, Indian and International movies and TV shows, music, Live TV, kids content, cineplays and health and lifestyle content all in one single destination. ZEE5 offers ground breaking features like 11 navigational languages, content download option, seamless video playback and Voice Search.
The ZEE5 App can be downloaded from Google Play Store and iOS App Store. It is also available at www.zee5.com, as a Progressive Web App (PWA), and on Android TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. ZEE5 also supports Chromecast.
Follow ZEE5 on Facebook.com/ZEE5, Twitter.com/ZEE5India, Instagram.com/ZEE5
About Reliance Jio
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has built a world-class all-IP data strong future-proof network with latest 4G LTE technology. It is the only network conceived and born as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up and supporting Voice over LTE technology. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to
5G, 6G and beyond.
Jio will bring transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.2 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising network, devices, applications and content, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life. As part of its customer offers, Jio has revolutionised the Indian telecom landscape by making voice calls for Jio customers absolutely free, across India, to any network, and always. Jio makes India the highest quality, most affordable data market in the world so that every Indian can do Datagiri.