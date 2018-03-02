Zomato co-founder Pankaj Chaddah quits

New Delhi: Pankaj Chaddah, co-founder of online restaurant guide and food ordering app Zomato has resigned from the company after serving 10 years saying he will take a few months break and start something new.

In his letter to the employees posted today on the company's blog, Chaddah said: I have been thinking of moving on for sometime now, but I didn't want to leave when the company really needed me to be around".

Stating that the company has been going through some rough times in the last two years, he said "now that the company is in good shape, I think its a good time".

He will be a part of the company till March 31.

"I will take a few months break before I get professionally active again," Chaddah said, adding that he will likely start something new and 10 years of experience will help make it a success.

Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said as of March 31, Chaddah will be moving on from an active role at Zomato to focus on the next chapter in his personal journey.

"He will continue to be an important part of Zomato in the future as well, and keep serving on our Board of Directors," Goyal said.

Zomato was founded in 2008 by Goyal and Chaddah. It currently operates in 24 countries, including Australia and United States.

It provides information and reviews on restaurants, including images of menus where the restaurant does not have its own website.