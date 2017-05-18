Zomato hacked, 17 million user data stolen

New Delhi: The ongoing series of hacking seems to have taken a virulent form. The latest victim of hacking is online restaurant guide and food ordering app Zomato.

Zomato in a latest blog post has said that it has suffered a security breach in which 17 million user records have been compromised.

In the blog, Zomato wrote, “a recent discovery by our security team - about 17 million user records from our database were stolen. The stolen information has user email addresses and hashed passwords.”

“The hashed password cannot be converted/decrypted back to plain text - so the sanctity of your password is intact in case you use the same password for other services. But if you are paranoid about security like us, we encourage you to change your password for any other services where you are using the same password,” it added.

However, Zomato said that payment related information is stored separately from the stolen data in a highly secure PCI Data Security Standard (DSS) compliant vault. “No payment information or credit card data has been stolen/leaked,” it said.