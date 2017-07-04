close
Zydus Cadila's anti-diabetic drug gets USFDA marketing nod

The group now has nearly 120 approvals from the USFDA and so far filed 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), Cadila Healthcare said.  

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 12:04
Zydus Cadila&#039;s anti-diabetic drug gets USFDA marketing nod

New Delhi: Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Tuesday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market anti-diabetic sitagliptin and metformin hydrochloride in the US market.

The company has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market sitagliptin and metformin hydrochloride in the strength of 50mg/500 mg and 50mg/1000 mg, Cadila Healthcare said in a Bombay Stock Exchange filing.

The approved drug is a fixed dose combination of two anti-diabetic drugs indicated for type II diabetes and will be produced at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the pharma SEZ in Ahmedabad, it added.

The group now has nearly 120 approvals from the USFDA and so far filed 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), Cadila Healthcare said.

The stock of Cadila Healthcare was trading 0.45 percent down at Rs 522.05 on the BSE.

TAGS

New DelhiDrug firm Zydus CadilaUS health regulatorBombay Stock Exchange filingUnited States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)Metformin hydrochlorideAnti-diabetic sitagliptin

