Dipa Karmakar
This August, Dipa Karmakar will become the first ever female Indian gymnast compete in the Olympics, and the first Indian in 52 years to take part in the quadrennial event.
Dipa, who turns 23 next month, has already established herself as a ‘World Class Gymnast’, will be a strong contender in vault. For the record, the gymnast from Tripura is one of the five women to have successfully landed the very difficult Produnova in vault.
Dipa Karmakar in news
When Dipa Karmakar met Simone Biles: American gymnast wants Produnova to be renamed 'Karmakar vault'
Dipa Karmakar became a household name in India after she executed the Produnova act to perfection at Rio Olympics 2016
READ: Why Sachin Tendulkar not paying for BMWs to Olympics champions isn't a big deal!
Sachin is not only the brand ambassador for BMW, but he was also India's goodwill ambassador for Rio contingent.
Daughters saved India's grace at Rio Olympics: PM Narendra Modi's HONEST opinion
Shuttler Sindhu bagged a silver in the women's singles while Sakshi won India's first ever medal (bronze) in women's
BMWs for Rio Champions: Shobhaa De launches SCATHING attack – See her Tweet
Sachin Tendulkar gifted BMWs to India's Rio Olympic heroes, PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Dipa Karmakar and Pullela
BMWs for Rio Olympics Champions: Did you know Sachin Tendulkar did not pay for the cars?
Sachin had earlier given a BMW to Saina Nehwal as well after the shuttler had won India a bronze medal at the 2012
PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Dipa Karmakar, Jitu Rai conferred with Khel Ratna award
PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Dipa Karmakar along with ace shooter Jitu Rai were conferred with the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi
The journey has just begun! Sachin Tendulkar lauds Rio winners, predicts greater acheivements
The entire nation is happy at this moment and jumping with joy, said Sachin Tendulkar.
WOW! Sachin Tendulkar fulfills promise; gifts BMWs to Sakshi, Dipa, Sindhu and Gopichand
Sachin took a selfie with the three women and Gopichand amid cheers by those present.
In awe of the Master! WATCH how Sakshi Malik requested Sachin Tendulkar to take a selfie with her brother
Dipa Karmakar, PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik received another felicitation ceremony in Hyderabad.
Thanks Piers Morgan, but two-medal India will celebrate Rio 2016 Olympics for PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik
When an outsider put the matter into a perspective – right or wrong, he was put to the sword, and was forced to take a
