This August, Dipa Karmakar will become the first ever female Indian gymnast compete in the Olympics, and the first Indian in 52 years to take part in the quadrennial event.

Dipa, who turns 23 next month, has already established herself as a ‘World Class Gymnast’, will be a strong contender in vault. For the record, the gymnast from Tripura is one of the five women to have successfully landed the very difficult Produnova in vault.