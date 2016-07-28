close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» » » Top Indian Athletes

Dipa Karmakar

This August, Dipa Karmakar will become the first ever female Indian gymnast compete in the Olympics, and the first Indian in 52 years to take part in the quadrennial event.

Dipa, who turns 23 next month, has already established herself as a ‘World Class Gymnast’, will be a strong contender in vault. For the record, the gymnast from Tripura is one of the five women to have successfully landed the very difficult Produnova in vault.

Dipa Karmakar in news

Thanks Piers Morgan, but two-medal India will celebrate Rio 2016 Olympics for PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik

Thanks Piers Morgan, but two-medal India will celebrate Rio 2016 Olympics for PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik
WATCH: BRILLIANT! This airline&#039;s touching gesture on Dipa Karmakar&#039;s arrival in Agartala

WATCH: BRILLIANT! This airline's touching gesture on Dipa Karmakar's arrival in Agartala

PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Dipa Karmakar, Jitu Rai to receive Khel Ratna awards

PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Dipa Karmakar, Jitu Rai to receive Khel Ratna awards
Girl power to the fore: PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik save India from drawing a blank in Rio Games

Girl power to the fore: PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik save India from drawing a blank in Rio Games
Rio Olympics 2016: Wrestling bronze medallist Sakshi Malik to be Indian flag bearer at Closing Ceremony

Rio Olympics 2016: Wrestling bronze medallist Sakshi Malik to be Indian flag bearer at Closing Ceremony
Rio Olympics 2016: Shobhaa De finally speaks up, regrets her insulting tweet on Indian athletes

Rio Olympics 2016: Shobhaa De finally speaks up, regrets her insulting tweet on Indian athletes
Woman power saves India blushes at greatest show on earth

Woman power saves India blushes at greatest show on earth
Produnova can&#039;t be called a death vault: Dipa Karmakar

Produnova can't be called a death vault: Dipa Karmakar
Make Rajyavardhan Rathore Sports Minister: Milkha Singh

Make Rajyavardhan Rathore Sports Minister: Milkha Singh
India welcomes back it’s hero! This is how Dipa Karmakar was greeted at Delhi Airport – VIDEO

India welcomes back it’s hero! This is how Dipa Karmakar was greeted at Delhi Airport – VIDEO

More from other Sections

All states news

Technology news

World news

Sports news

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.