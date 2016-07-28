Dipa Karmakar
This August, Dipa Karmakar will become the first ever female Indian gymnast compete in the Olympics, and the first Indian in 52 years to take part in the quadrennial event.
Dipa, who turns 23 next month, has already established herself as a ‘World Class Gymnast’, will be a strong contender in vault. For the record, the gymnast from Tripura is one of the five women to have successfully landed the very difficult Produnova in vault.
Dipa Karmakar in news
Thanks Piers Morgan, but two-medal India will celebrate Rio 2016 Olympics for PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik
When an outsider put the matter into a perspective – right or wrong, he was put to the sword, and was forced to take a
WATCH: BRILLIANT! This airline's touching gesture on Dipa Karmakar's arrival in Agartala
Star Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar was on Monday given a rousing welcome on her return home.
PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Dipa Karmakar, Jitu Rai to receive Khel Ratna awards
The Sports Ministry announced this on Monday.
Girl power to the fore: PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik save India from drawing a blank in Rio Games
Three unassuming women became the redeemers for India at the Rio Olympics as the country concluded its campaign with
Rio Olympics 2016: Wrestling bronze medallist Sakshi Malik to be Indian flag bearer at Closing Ceremony
The announcement came after India's last medal hope Yogeshwar Dutt lost 0-3 to Ganzorig Mandakhnaran in the qualifying
Rio Olympics 2016: Shobhaa De finally speaks up, regrets her insulting tweet on Indian athletes
De said that even though things had turned around for India in Rio after her insulting remark on Indian athletes, she
Woman power saves India blushes at greatest show on earth
They were equals when it came to effort and perseverance in what is called the greatest show on earth.
Produnova can't be called a death vault: Dipa Karmakar
Popularly known as the 'Vault of Death', the best of gymnasts hesitate in attempting the Produnova but not Dipa.
Make Rajyavardhan Rathore Sports Minister: Milkha Singh
'Flying Sikh' Milkha complimented PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik and Dipa Karmakar for their stellar performance at the
India welcomes back it’s hero! This is how Dipa Karmakar was greeted at Delhi Airport – VIDEO
The Tripura-girl became India’s first ever gymnast to compete at Olympic finals.
