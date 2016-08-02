Narsingh Yadav
After long and drawnout court battle, Narsingh Yadav edged out twotime Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar to represent India in the 74 kg category in Rio. After having won his quota last year, the Mumbaibased grappler has put up a string of consistent performances at international events. Narsingh recently bagged a bronze at the Spanish Grand Prix Wrestling championship in Madrid. The one big concern regarding the 26yearold is going be the added pressure on him after his legal battle with Sushil. Narsingh could have certainly done without all the mudslinging ahead of his debut at the Olympics.
Narsingh Yadav in news
My career all but over if ban not reviewed: Narsingh Yadav
Narsingh said WADA did not give him enough time to call his lawyer to Rio and that also did not help his cause.
Narsingh Pancham Yadav doping saga: Wrestling Federation of India demands CBI probe into fiasco
Narsingh, who bagged the quota in Men`s 74kg freestyle category with a bronze medal finish in last year`s World
Yogeshwar Dutt not letting negativity affect him ahead of his event at Rio Olympics 2016
"Everyone in the team is in a shock, and we are trying our best that it does not affect Yogeshwar. He is our last medal
Narsingh Yadav vows to take his battle to PM Narendra Modi seeking thorough investigation
Narsingh was evicted from the Olympics Village this morning as the ban meant his accreditation and entry was cancelled.
Narsingh Yadav ban: We couldn't convince CAS on conspiracy, sabotage, says WFI chief
Narsingh was ousted from the Olympics and slapped with a four-year ban for flunking a dope test.
My dream of winning medal for India has been cruelly snatched away: Narsingh Yadav
The verdict marked a painful end to the sordid controversy which began with the wrestler failing a June 25 test.
Narsingh Yadav defeated by his own compatriots, says IOA chief Rajeev Mehta
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had appealed against the NADA all-clear to Narsingh at CAS, three days ahead of his
Rio 2016 Olympics: India's complete schedule for Day 14
PV Sindhu's Women's Singles Badminton final will be the pick of the matches scheduled on Day 14.
CAS overturns NADA’s decision, gives grappler Narsingh Yadav a 4-year ban
The CAS panel did not accept the argument of the athlete that he was the victim of sabotage.
Grappler Narsingh Yadav’s Rio Olympics participation hangs in balance as CAS delays decision
Narsingh had claimed of a conspiracy to frame him and had filed a police report in this regard, although he refrained
