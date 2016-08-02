close
Top Indian Athletes

Narsingh Yadav

After long and drawn­out court battle, Narsingh Yadav edged out two­time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar to represent India in the 74 kg category in Rio. After having won his quota last year, the Mumbai­based grappler has put up a string of consistent performances at international events. Narsingh recently bagged a bronze at the Spanish Grand Prix Wrestling championship in Madrid. The one big concern regarding the 26­year­old is going be the added pressure on him after his legal battle with Sushil. Narsingh could have certainly done without all the mud­slinging ahead of his debut at the Olympics.

