Brighton & Hove Albion

Founded 1901, Brighton and Hove Albion was a club that belonged to the Southern League. It was only 19 years later that the club was promoted to Division Three of the Football League that had come up then. Up till then, their only claim to fame was the FA Charity Shield where they had defeated Aston Villa, back in 1910.

However, it was only in the fag end of the 70s that things started to brighten up at Albion. They grabbed the second spot in the Second Division to find themselves promoted up the league format. But it was only for few years. In 1983, the club slipped down back to where they were after finishing in the lower-tier on the table. Regardless of the unhappiness, the Seagulls reached their first and last FA Cup final where they drew Manchester United in the first play. “…and Smith must score” were the famous words that were uttered by commentator Peter Jones during the game that featured the infamous penalty miss by Gordon Smith of Brighton. The game ended 2-2. The Red Devils, however, got back in the replay with a stunning 4-0 thumping.

Four seasons later the Seagulls crashed down to the Third Division league. And since then it has been and in and an out for every successive season. The club failed to meet the expectations, managers got changed and financial problems crept in too.

Their toughest moment till date – the battle to retain league stage status and the club was up against Hereford United. All they needed was a draw. After a first half blunder by defender Kerry Mayo, Robbie Reinelt pulled off an equaliser to end Hereford’s 25-year-long career.

With the beginning of 2000, the Seagulls took off to great start. They were promoted up from Division three to two and were in line for the second successive promotion, the best that had happened to Brighton in the last 13 years. And they pulled off a stunner to crawl into Division One.

The 2015-16 season witnessed a roller coaster ride for the Seagulls. 22-game unbeaten since the campaign opener and Brighton were up and rolling until they hit their first bump on the road, Middlesbrough. The club cam back to haunt the Albion in the final league game, a win in which could see them storm into the Premier League stage for the first time. 1-1 was the score and Brighton failed. They were shattered, but they regrouped to emulate the same. Once again, they started things off on a brighter note. 18-match unbeaten, as the club maintained their domination atop for almost the entire season, finally securing a Premier League promotion. Brighton and Hove Albion will be making their English Premier League debut this season and the first club they face are former cup holders Manchester City, on August 12 at the Falmer Stadium.

Founded: 1901

Stadium: Falmer Stadium

Manager: Chris Hughton

Captain: Bruno Saltor Grau or better known as just Bruno

Best finish: NA

Last season's position: Second in Championship (promoted)