Huddersfield Town Football Club is based in the town of Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, England. It was founded on 15 August 1908.

In 1926, Huddersfield became the first English club to win three successive league titles, a feat which only three other clubs have matched, and none have bettered.

The first two league titles were won under their manager Herbert Chapman, who also led the club to the FA Cup in 1922.

After two seasons in the top division in the early 1970s the club spent 45 years in the second, third and fourth tiers of English football before being promoted to the Premier League in 2017 under their manager David Wagner.

They have played home games at the John Smith's Stadium since 1994. The stadium replaced Leeds Road, Huddersfield Town's home since 1908.

The team will compete in Premier League in the 2017-18 season after winning promotion via the 2017 EFL Championship play-off Final.

Manger David Wagner says his team are the biggest underdogs in the history of the Premier League.

Huddersfield brought in nine players before the start of pre-season training, including three who were there on loan last season, Aaron Mooy, Kasey Palmer and Elias Kachunga. It is interesting that Huddersfield’s squad has practically no Premier League experience.

Huddersfield Town will begin their 2017-18 Premier League season on August 12 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst.

Founded: 1908

Ground: John Smith's Stadium

Manager: David Wagner

Captain: Tommy Smith

Best finish: Champions in 1923–24, 1924–25, 1925–26

Last season's position: 5th (in Championship)