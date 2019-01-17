10YearChallenge: After ICC's tribute, BCCI lauds 'captain cool' MS Dhoni's might

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday joined the extremely popular #10YearChallenge, hailing Indian wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni's might, shortly after the International Cricket Council (ICC) paid tribute to the cricketer.

Dhoni recently contributed with a match-winning knock in India's six-wicket win against Australia, in the second ODI of the three-match series between the two nations on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old cricketer scored 55 runs in 54 deliveries, stitching an unbeaten 57-run stand off 34 balls with Dinesh Karthik, as the visitors chased down a steep target of 299 with four balls to spare.

"#10yearchallenge @msdhoni," read the tweet.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, paid tribute to the veteran and his ability to deliver quality performances under pressure, shortly after India's win at the Adelaide Oval.

"#2009vs2019 @msdhoni still smashing sixes and finishing chases!," read the tweet.

All eyes will now be on the last and final match that will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground betwen India and Australia on Friday. Fans will certainly be on the lookout for another MS Dhoni special.