10YearChallenge: ICC pays tribute to MS Dhoni after match-winning knock against Australia

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, paid tribute to Indian wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni's finishing skills, following his match-winning knock against Australia in the 2nd ODI at the Adelaide Oval.

"#2009vs2019 @msdhoni still smashing sixes and finishing chases!," read the tweet.

Dhoni scored 55 runs in 54 deliveries, stitching an unbeaten 57-run stand off 34 balls with Dinesh Karthik, as the visitors emerged victorious after being handed a target of 299 with four balls to spare.

The ICC further shared images of several cricketers, indicating their transformation over 10 years as a part of the challenge, which is extremely popular currently on social media.

All eyes will now be on the last and final match that will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground betwen India and Australia on Friday in the three-match ODI series. Fans will certainly be on the lookout for another MS Dhoni special.