15-year-old Akash Choudhary takes all 10 wickets in T20 match

New Delhi: A 15-year-old bowler from Rajasthan has emerged as the latest cricket sensation in India after taking all ten wickets in an innings during a domestic T20 game at Jaipur.

According to reports, Akash Choudhary, a left-arm seamer picked all the ten wickets for his side in the Late Bhawer Singh T20 tournament.

Playing for Disha Cricket Academy, the 15-year-old scalped a 10-wicket haul without conceding a run against Pearl Academy. Chasing a 156-run target, Academy was bowled out for a paltry 36 runs.

Cricket statistician Mohandas Menon took to Twitter to share the facts from the match.

The opponents Pearl Academy made 32/10 in 7 overs (extras 16).

According to him, Choudhary's figures read 4-4-0-10.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Choudhary said, “I cannot thank God enough for this. A five-wicket haul in a T20 is possible on a good day, but a 10-wicket haul, without giving away a single run, is all luck.”

The young bowler revealed that he's a big fan of former India pacer Zaheer Khan.

“I took two wickets in the first over, another two in the second over, another two in the third over and four wickets in my last over, which included a hat-trick off the last three balls. I am a huge fan of Zaheer Khan’s bowling and hope to make it as big as him one day," he added.

For the record, Anil Kumble is the only Indian and second overall to take all ten wickets in a Test innings. The legendary legspinner achieved the feat against Pakistan at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, Delhi in 1999. His figures read: 26.3-9-74-10.

The first bowler to take all ten wickets in a Test innings was England's Jim Laker, against Australia in 1956 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

In that match, the offspinner took 19 wickets.