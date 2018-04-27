18-year-old Prithvi Shaw becomes joint youngest to score IPL fifty

Playing only his second IPL game on Friday, Delhi batsman Prithvi Shaw scored his maiden fifty and became the joint-youngest player to do so in the history of the league. Shaw reached his fifty in 37 balls against KKR and proved why many consider him 'one for the future'.

Shaw eventually fell for a 44-ball 62. He hit seven fours and two sixes during his stay at the crease. Here is the list of the top-6 youngest players to score an IPL fifty.

18 years 169 days Prithvi Shaw

18 years 169 days S Samson (2013)

18 years 212 days R Pant (2016)

18 years 299 days I Kishan (2017)

19 years 001 days S Goswami (2008)

19 years 253 days M Pandey (2009)

Earlier, after Gautam Gambhir was dropped from the Playing XI at the Ferozshah Kotla, the Delhi openers added 59 runs to record the team's highest opening stand in IPL 2018.

Against the backdrop of Gambhir's decision to leave the DD captaincy earlier this week and Shreyas Iyer stepping into the breach, Colin Munro and Shaw batted with great conviction and flair to get the team off to a flier.

12 (against KXIP), 0 (against RR), 50 (against MI), 4 (against KKR), 7 (against RCB) and 25 (against KXIP) were Delhi's opening returns in their previous six matches. The partnership ended off the last ball of the seventh over when Kiwi Munro, only player in world cricket to score three T20I tons, was cleaned up by fast bowler Shivam Mavi against the run of play.

Munro departed for 33 and hit four fours and two sixes during his 18-ball stay.

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and decided to bowl. Delhi made two changes for the game: Gambhir and Daniel Christian went out as Vijay Shankar and Munro came in. KKR made just once change bringing in Aussie pacer Mitchell Johnson in place of Tom Curran.