1st ODI: Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli, first Indian to register 5 ODI tons in Australia

Opener Rohit Sharma on Saturday became the first Indian to score five ODI centuries in Australia, following an excellent 133 surpassing none other than skipper Virat Kohli in the first clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Sharma has registered five tons in 28 matches with Kohli accumulating four centuries in 24 matches.

The 31-year-old batsman currently holds the record of scoring the highest number of ODI tons by an Indian in Australia.

Not only this, he also enjoys the unique distinction of recording the joint-most centuries in Australia amongst visiting batsmen, alongside former Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara. Sangakkara had accumulated the same tally in 49 matches.

However, Sharma's individual brilliance was not enough as India were relegated to a 34-run defeat against the hosts on Saturday. The opener registered his 22nd ODI hundred but eventually it only helped in reducing the defeat-margin as India ended up at 254 for nine while chasing a 289-run target.

Three of India's top four batsmen could not reach double-digits and lasted a mere 11 balls. The visitors will be looking to register a better performance in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, with Australia currently enjoying a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.