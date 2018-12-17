हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Australia

2, 44, 2, 0: Fans slam KL Rahul after yet another flop show in Australia

On Monday, he opened the innings against the Aussies in the second innings of the second Test at Perth but lasted only four deliveries- prompting fans to question his place in the playing XI.  

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

Opener KL Rahul is considered one of the most promising youngsters for Team India. However, he has failed to make his presence felt in the Test series against Australia in Adelaide and Perth. 

Rahul opened the Indian innings with Murali Vijay after the visitors were handed a target of 287 runs to chase down. He failed to negotiate a swinging delivery by Mitchell Starc in the first over of the innings with the ball hitting the stumps following an inside edge. The opener was left with no choice but to walk back with no runs against his name. 

The Karnataka batsman fared no better in the first innings scoring just two runs off seventeen deliveries. 

His performance in the first Test also left much to be desired with the opener scoring 2 and 44 runs respectively in Adelaide. 

The fans made their displeasure following his dismissal in the second innings at Perth apparent almost immediately on social media, with many calling for him to be dropped in favour of Prithvi Shaw. 

However, several die-hard fans have called for Rahul to be handed a long rope citing the example of Rohit Sharma who initially struggled to make an impact in international cricket for India before developing into a reliable cricketer. 

India vs AustraliaKL RahulAustraliaPerthMurali Vijay

