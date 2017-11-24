2 All Out with 9 Ducks: Kerala take just one ball to beat Nagaland in U-19 Women One-Day League

New Delhi: In one of the most lopsided contests in the history of cricket, Nagaland were bowled out for two runs in a U-19 Women One-Day League game by Kerala at the JKC college, Guntur on Friday.

There's nothing much on the match to write about, except the fact that the Kerala side won the match by 10 wickets with 299 balls. Yes, it took just one legal ball to wrap up the match.

Strangely enough, one of those two runs Nagaland managed came from an extra – a wide. The lone player to get her name on the scoreboard was opener Menka, who lasted 18 deliveries.

Number 11 Priyanka remained not-out on 0, but other nine batswomen scored ducks.

Kerala skipper Minnu Mani led the destruction with a four-wicket haul without conceding a run. Shourabhya P took a brace of wickets, also without conceding a run.

The match lasted 17.1 overs, with Kerala taking just one delivery to knock off the target.