2006-07 was possibly lowest for Indian cricket team, reveals Sachin Tendulkar

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 00:07
2006-07 was possibly lowest for Indian cricket team, reveals Sachin Tendulkar
PTI

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar today said Indian cricket had possibly touched its lowest ebb leading upto the 2007 World Cup before recovering to move in a new direction.

Tendulkar said the Indian cricket team witnessed a lot of changes after the first round exit from the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies and the move eventually reaped huge dividends.

"I think 2006-07 we were possibly (at) lowest (phase). We didn't qualify for the Super 8 stage of the 2007 World Cup. But we got back from there and started fresh thinking, we started moving in a new direction," the right-handed batsman recalled at a programme here.

It was the phase during which Greg Chappell was at the helm as India coach, perhaps the most turbulent tenure in Indian cricket marred by his public fallout with Sourav Ganguly and some of the other senior Indian players.

"We had to make a lot of changes. And once we had planned what we had to achieve as a team, we were committed to it and the results followed," he added.

In the 2007 World Cup, the Rahul Dravid-led India lost to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in group stages to crash out in the opening round.

"We had to change a lot of things. Whether they were right or wrong we didn't know. The change did not happen overnight. We had to wait for results. In fact it took me 21 years of my career to lift that beautiful World Cup trophy," said Tendulkar.

Tendulkar was part of the Indian squad which lifted the 2011 World Cup under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.  

