Munaf Patel

2011 World Cup winning pace-bowler Munaf Patel retires from international cricket

Patel expressed immense pride at his achievements over the last 15 years, terming them "as something he didn't even dream about as a young boy in his village Ikhar."

Indian pace-bowler Munaf Patel who was a vital member of the side which went on to the lift the ICC Men’s World Cup 2011 trophy has announced his desire to retire from international cricket. 

"I am proud of what I have achieved and it would have not been possible without help and support from my family, friends, well-wishers and lots of fans. It has been a great journey, the golden period of my life, last 15 years, something I didn't even dream about when I was a young boy in my village Ikhar," said Patel. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He also expressed his gratitude towards the MRF pace foundation as well as the official cricket associations of Baroda, Mumbai, Gujarat, Maharashtra.

Not only this, he also expressed his thankfulness towards The BCCI as well as IPL franchises Rajasthan Royals,Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions.  

"I would like to thank MRF pace foundation, The Cricket Associations of Baroda,Mumbai,Gujarat,Maharashtra and of course The Indian Cricket Board, The BCCI. I would like to thank IPL franchise Rajasthan Royal,Mumbai Indians & Gujarat Lions" said Patel. 

"I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart; I will remain forever grateful for all your encouragement and support over the last 15 years," he added. 

Looking back at his cricketing career, the 35-year-old fast bowler cited victory in the 2011 World Cup as the "greatest high of his life". 

"I had a great fun with my bowling, thinking and plotting out wickets and above all , I would cherish the time I spent in the dressing room with so many legends and great cricketers"

"To win that 2011 World Cup and to know that I did my small bit in helping our country to lift that Trophy after long time would remain the greatest high of my life,"

The fast-bowler further encouraged young kids to dream big and work extremely hard towards achieving their goals. 

