ICC

2019 ICC World Cup trophy arrives in Delhi

As a part of its global tour, the International Cricket Council (ICC) 2019 World Cup trophy has arrived in the capital city of India, New Delhi.

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

The coveted trophy touched down India, the eighth stop on the international leg of the Trophy tour, on November 30 and it will make its final stop of the country at Ambience Mall in Gurugram on December 22.  

"The ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Driven By Nissan Kicks will make its final stop of the India leg at Gurugram in the National Capital Region on Saturday," the ICC said in a media release. 

In India, the trophy was first displayed in Mumbai on December 2, followed by Bengaluru on December 8. The trophy was then brought to Kolkata on December 14, with last destination being the national capital.

The trophy will end its month-long tour of India on December 26. The ICC World Cup trophy is scheduled to cover United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, the USA, the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany before reaching the venue of the tournament, England and Wales, on February 19.

The 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is slated to take place from May 30 to July 14 in England in 2019. India will begin their campaign against South Africa on June 5 at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton while they will lock horns with their arch-rivals and neighbours Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester on June 16.

