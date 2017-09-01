300 wickets is special, but it's just a number: Lasith Malinga

New Delhi: Sri Lanka's stand-in skipper Lasith Malinga on Thursday played down his landmark 300th ODI wicket in the wake of team's humiliating 168-run defeat to India in the fourth ODI match of the ongoing series in Colombo.

The 34-yar-old took the prize wicket of Virat Kohli, who scored a scintalating hundred, in the 30th over for his 300th victim. He thus became the fifth quickest bowler to reach the landmark. He took 203 games to achieve the feat. Brett Lee (171), Waqar Younis (186), Glenn McGrath (200) and Muttiah Muralitharan (202) have taken lesser matches to reach the milestone.

"300 wickets is special. But, it is just a number," Malinga said after the match.

But personal milestones cease to exist when team falters. Stating this very fact, Malinga said that he doesn't feel good with the lost.

"I feel these last few days, I'm not doing well for the team. Still lost the game and that doesn't feel good," he added.

Chasing an improbable target of 376 runs, Lanka lost the match by 168 runs. It's their seventh successive defeat against India in the tour. They have already suffered a series whitewash in the three-match Test series.

"We are still to get 250 in the series, I think the youngsters are too excited and couldn't perform well to their potential. Hopefully they will comeback strong and perform well in the coming games," he said.

The fifth and final match will be played at the same venue, on Sunday (September 3). Then, the two teams will engage in a lone T20I match before winding up the long series, which witnessed India thumping the hosts.