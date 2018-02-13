3rd ODI: Rashid Khan skittles Zimbabwe to give Afghanistan victory

Sharjah: Promising legspinner Rashid Khan took five wickets as Afghanistan cruised to a six-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the third one-day international (ODI) at Sharjah on Tuesday.

The Afghans now lead the series 2-1 with two matches remaining, as the teams warm up for the 2019 World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe next month.

Zimbabwe won the toss and batted first but collapsed from 117/3 to 154 all out as 19-year-old Khan finished with figures of 5/24.

Rahmat Shah and Nasir Jamal both struck half-centuries in Afghanistan's reply as they wrapped up victory with 22.3 overs remaining.

Brief Scores

Zimbabwe 154 all out in 34.3 overs (Rashid Khan 5/24, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3/45) lost to Afghanistan 158/4 in 27.3 overs (Rahmat Shah 56, Nasir Jamal 51)