3rd Test, Day 1 - Australia vs Pakistan, Sydney Cricket Ground - As it happened...

Sydney: David Warner (113) and Matt Renshaw (167*) stole limelight on Day 1 of the third Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground with two superb centuries. While Warner became the fifth batsman ever in the history of Test cricket to complete a century before lunch, 20-year-old Renshaw won massive praise for his maiden Test ton.

Over 90 | Score 365/3 | (Renshaw 167*, Handscomb 40*)

STUMPS: Magnificent knock by Renshaw. The 20-year-old has shown plenty of maturity and the Australian team would be very proud of the way he played today. He came to open the innings with Warner, played a second fiddle when the left-hander was going berserk and then increased the pace of his own innings in the last ten overs or so. The partnership for the fourth wicket is now worth 121 runs.

Over 85 | Score 353/3 | (Renshaw 159*, Handscomb 37*)

After reaching his maiden Test hundred, Renshaw ensured to covert it into a big knock. He is currently batting on 159 and has added unbeaten 109 runs for the fourth-wicket partnership with Handscomb. Renshaw's score is also the fifth highest individual score by an Australian batsman at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Over 75 | Score 301/3 | (Renshaw 127*, Handscomb 17*)

After David Warner's brilliant century, Peter Handscomb seized the moment with his maiden Test ton. He was patient at the other end while Warner was in brutal mood and has timed his knock extremely well. Renshaw and Handscomb have added unbeaten 57 runs for the fourth wicket partnership.

Over 60 | Score 244/3 | (Renshaw 91*, Handscomb 0*)

Yasir Shah, Pakistan's star leggie, got the big wicket of skipper Steve Smith, who was dismissed while trying to play a cut shot. The skipper was beaten by the extra bounce as Sarfaraz grabbed his third catch of the day. Peter Handscomb is the next batsman in. Renshaw is just nine-runs short of his century.

SPD Smith c Sarfraz Ahmed b Yasir Shah 24 (40b)

Over 55 | Score 219/2 | (Renshaw 82*, Smith 8*)

Khawaja became Riaz's second victim as the left-hander was caught behind the wickets. The two breakthroughs have provided some respite to Pakistan, after the 151-run opening stand between Warner and Renshaw. Renshaw is playing a fine innings and he is just 18 runs away from a much-deserved century. Steve Smith is the new man in and his company will only help Renshaw in reaching three figures.

UT Khawaja c Sarfraz Ahmed b Wahab Riaz 13 (40b)

Over 45 | Score 192/1 | (Renshaw 69*, Khawaja 8*)

Wahab Riaz got the much-needed breakthrough when he dismissed the dangerous Warner in the 33rd over. Warner was looking to work a full ball towards third man, but was beaten for extra pace as Sarfaraz took an easy catch. Fantastic innings from the diminutive left-hander. The wicket also ended the 151-run partnership for the opening wicket. Usman Khawaja is the next man in.

DA Warner c Sarfraz Ahmed b Wahab Riaz 113 (95b)

Over 30 | Score 141/0 | (Warner 108*, Renshaw 32*)

Warner became the only fifth batsman in the history of Test cricket to complete a century before lunch on the opening day of a Test match. While Renshaw is batting on 32, Warner is looking in a brutal mood today. Misbah needs one of his bowlers to dismiss the left-hander to shift the momentum.

Over 15 | Score 77/0 | (Warner 66*, Renshaw 10*)

Warner has looked in prolific form so far. The swashbuckling left-hander has possibly forgotten that he is playing a five-day format, as he is scoring boundaries at will. Expectedly, Renshaw has been quiet with his partner in such sublime form. Warner has raced to 66 runs off just 51 balls, much to the delight of the crowd.

Over 5 | Score 28/0 | (Warner 26*, Renshaw 1*)

David Warner and Matt Renshaw, Australia's two openers, have got their team off to a quick start. Warner, in particular, has looked very positive as 26 runs have come from his bat so far. Mohammad Amir and Imran Khan have failed to make any sort of impact so far.

TOSS: Steve Smith has won the toss and he has decided to bat first.