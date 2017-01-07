3rd Test, Day 5: AUS vs PAK 2016 - As it happened...

Sydney: Australian bowlers put a disciplined bowling peformance on Day 5 of the third Test match against Pakistan to guide their team to a comprehensive 220-run at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Resuming play at 55/1, Pakistani batsmen failed to build partnerships and lost nine wickets for 189 runs on the final day.

Overs 80.2 | Score 244/10 | (Sarfraz 72*)

It's all over for Pakistan. They have lost their 12th consecutive Test match in Australia.

Amir was the ninth wicket to fall for Pakistan as he was run-out. After Amir's dismissal, Sarfraz played some lusty blows, including a 20-run over against Lyon, but the innings ended when last batsman Imran Khan was caught at gully off Hazlewood's bowling.

Imran Khan c sub (JM Bird) b Hazlewood 0 (4b)

Mohammad Amir run out 5 (20b)

Overs 74 | Score 205/8 | (Sarfraz 38*, Amir 0*)

Misbah paid a price for playing too many shots against the spinners. O'Keefe lured him with a juicy length ball outside the off-stump, he went after it, but mistimed it high overs cover and Lyon grabbed a good catch running backwards. New batsman Wahab Riaz entered the crowd to an extent by hitting three consecutive boundaries against Nathan Lyon, but the entertainment was cut short by O'Keefe. He spun the ball away from Riaz, and even though there was an appeal for caught behind, the umpire wasn't convinced, nor was Steve Smith. But the bowler forced his skipper to go for a review and it paid off as the hotspot suggested there was a nick as the ball went past the bat.

Wahab Riaz c Wade b O'Keefe 12 (9b)

Misbah-ul-Haq c Lyon b O'Keefe 38 (98b)

Overs 70 | Score 185/6 | (Misbah 38*, Sarfraz 30*)

Misbah and Sarfraz are putting up a fight for Pakistan. They added 40 runs in the last ten overs, more importantly, without losing a wicket. To make a comeback in the match, Australia need to dismiss one of these batsmen as soon as possible.

Overs 60 | Score 145/6 | (Misbah 21*, Sarfraz 7*)

Shafiq was the next batsman to be dismissed as he was beaten for pace by Mitchell Starc. The batsman went for a drive, half-heartely, and got a big inside edge which went on to hit the stumps. The hosts are now just four wickets away from winning the match.

Asad Shafiq b Starc 30 (55b)

Overs 50 | Score 123/5 | (Misbah 18*, Asad 18*)

Yasir Shah's resilience finally came to an end after he was dismissed by O'Keefe. Yasir was looking to defend the ball, but it took an edge and went towards second slip where Jackson Bird held on to a good low catch. Asad Shafiq is the new man in and he needs to stitch a big partneship to rebuild the innings along with the skipper.

Yasir Shah c sub (JM Bird) b O'Keefe 13 (93b)

Overs 40 | Score 93/4 | (Yasir 11*, Misbah 8*)

Misbah and Yasir have done well to ensure Pakistan did not lose any more wickets in the last ten overs. Just 11 runs came in the last 60 balls, but from Pakistan's perspective, it was crucial that they did not lose any more wickets.

Overs 30 | Score 82/4 | (Yasir 8*, Misbah 0*)

Nathan Lyon got a major breakthrough for Australia after he dismissed Younis Khan. The Pakistani batsman charged down the wicket to the offie, didn't get the timing of his shot right and mistimed it towards mid-off, where Hazlewood held on to the catch. Australia are in control of the match now after Younis' departure. Misbah is the new man in and it remains to be seen whether he can pull off a miracle to save the Test match for his team today.

Younis Khan c Hazlewood b Lyon 13 (31b)

Overs 21 | Score 67/3 | (Yasir 6*, Younis 0*)

Josh Hazlewood got Australia to a perfect start as he dismissed Azhar Ali in the first over of the day. While Pakistan were yet to recover from the loss, Hazlewood struck again, this time to dismiss rising batsman Babar Azam. Younis Khan is the new man in and Pakistan need their veteran warrior to produce yet another fighting knock.

Babar Azam lbw b Hazlewood 9 (11b)

Azhar Ali c & b Hazlewood 11 (54b)

At stumps on Day 4, in-form Pakistani opener Azhar Ali, who had made 11 not out, and nightwatchman Yasir Shah, who was unbeaten on three, were at the crease at stumps after debutant Sharjeel Khan had chipped the ball to a midwicket fielder for 40 off spinner Nathan Lyon.