40 sixes in a knock of 307: Australia's Josh Dunstan breaks Vivian Richards's record

New Delhi: Whatever the grade of cricket, it's no mean feat to hit a triple century studded with 40 sixes, but West Augusta's B-team batsman Josh Dunstan did exactly that to not just amass 307 runs but also better batting legend Vivian Richards's record of highest percentage of runs in his team's total.

In the 35-over match against Central Stirling, Dunstan hit 307 out of his side's total of 354, which is a staggering 86.72 per cent of his team's total. It broke Richard's 33-year record when, in 1984, the West Indies legend scored 189 not out in his team's 272/9 against England. He scored 69.48 per cent of runs in the total.

In a partnership of 203 for the seventh wicket between Dunstan and Ben Russell, the latter scored only five runs.

In fact, had it not been for Dunstan's blitz, West Augusta B would have been in dire straits with five of their batsmen having a duck against their names, with the next highest after Dunstan being 18.