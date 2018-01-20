578 players set to go under the hammer at IPL auction

As many as 578 cricketers, including 16 marquee players from India and abroad, will go under the hammer when the 2018 Indian Premier League auction takes place in Bengaluru from January 27-28.

After 18 retentions across all eight teams earlier this month, there will now be 182 slots to be secured in Bengaluru. Sixty-two capped Indians, 298 uncapped Indians, 182 capped foreigners and 34 uncapped foreigners will be in the fray for those slots.

Thirteen Indian players have placed themselves in the bracket of Rs 2 crore, the highest reserve price for the event. These player are R Ashwin, Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, M Vijay, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Yuzvendra Chahal and Karn Sharma.



Joining them in this bracket are 23 foreign imports, with names such Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Glenn Maxwell, Joe Root, Mitchell Starc, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Shakib Al Hasan being the prominent ones.

"A lot of strategizing and number-crunching is involved before a cricketer is picked at the IPL Player Auction. The dynamic nature of the auction makes it unpredictable and exciting. The eight franchises have given us an indication of what their core would be with their Player Retentions and the IPL 2018 Player Auction will be an important step towards the creation of a successful team," IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla informed.

"The marquee list is full of star players, but I am also looking forward to the uncapped Indian players who have proved their mettle in the earlier editions of the IPL and are sure to attract high bids," he added.