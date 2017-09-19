6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6: On this day in 2007, Yuvraj Singh made T20I history - Watch

New Delhi: Whenever you think of Yuvraj Singh, the first memory that comes to mind is of the six sixes he hit against Stuart Broad in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup.

It has been exactly 10 years and that memory gets stronger by the day.

On September 19, 2007, the Kingsmead cricket ground in Durban was a sea of Indian tricolours. India were taking on England. They had moved to 171-3 when the 19th over started. Stuart Broad had the ball in his hands and Yuvraj Singh was on strike.

In the game, Yuvraj had a heated altercation with England's Andrew Flintoff minutes after he came to bat in the 18th over of India's innings. In the very next over, Yuvraj took out his anger hitting Stuart Broad for six sixes.

The moment has since become one of the most iconic ones in Indian cricket.

Yuvraj created history by becoming the first man in the world to hit six sixes in an over in T20Is.

Reflecting back on the day, Yuvraj told TOI, "It's been 10 years since the six sixes; it's been a long time. I still feel just as young. It's been a long journey but the memory of that day is quite fresh in my heart. It was really a great day."

He added, "I was getting a lot of flak for not scoring enough runs before that in the tournament. Also, we had just lost badly in the World Cup a few months before that. We were not playing so well and we were a young team. We didn't have greats like Tendulkar, Dravid, or Ganguly on our side (for the World T20). It was a difficult time for Indian cricket, which made that moment even more special for me."

Yuvraj admits that even though it was the fight that led to the six sixes, he was not being impulsive. "It was unplanned but not impulsive. I treated each ball on its merit and somehow it all fell in place," said Yuvraj.