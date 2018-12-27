6 wickets for 4 runs in 15 balls: Trent Boult records career-best figures

Trent Boult produced a stunning spell of reverse swing bowling as he tore apart Sri Lanka's batting line-up, taking six wickets for four runs in 15 deliveries, to help New Zealand dismiss the visitors for 104 on day two of the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday.

The 29-year-old began the day at 0-20 in Sri Lanka's first innings after also struggling with form in the opening Test in Wellington, where he finished with the figures of two for 145.

However, the left-arm seamer ripped through the Sri Lankan middle and lower order to go from 0-26 to six for 30 from 15 overs as New Zealand take a 74-run lead in the first innings of the series-deciding Test.

It was Boult's best figures in a Test innings, thus eclipsing his previous record of six for 32 which he claimed against England at Eden Park in March.

Resuming the day at 88-4, Sri Lanka slowly moved to 94 before Roshen Silva (21) was caught off Boult's delivery at third slip for 21.

Subsequently, Boult dismissed Niroshan Dickwella for four before Dilruwan Perera (duck) and Suranga Lakmal (duck) were caught leg before wicket in his successive deliveries.

Boult did not stop there and further went on to dismiss Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara for duck as New Zealand wrapped up Lanka's first innings for 104, Stuff.co.nz reported.

Sri Lanka veteran Angelo Mathews was the lone batsman left at the crease with 33 runs, managing to add just six runs to his overnight score.

Boult now has 230 Test wickets to his name from 59 matches and he is currently placed fifth on New Zealand all-time wicket-takers list, only behind Sir Richard Hadlee (431) and Daniel Vettori (361) , Tim Southee (235) and Chris Martin (233) .