8 wickets in 10 balls! Nick Gooden does the unthinkable

Victorian cricketer Nick Gooden has taken eight wickets in 10 balls, including five in five, playing for Yallourn North in the Central Gippsland cricket competition. A few days back, another Australian cricketer, batsman Josh Dunstan, plundered 40 sixes in his knock of 307 for West Augusta B Grade in South Australia.

The fact that the Victorian right-arm bowler achieved the incredible feat in his first match since December last year makes it even more special.

"There’s nothing special about it — there’s definitely no pace involved," Gooden was quoted as saying by Weekend Sunrise.

"The general plan, when we got out there, was just to get off as quick as we could so we could get on the frothies," he said.

"I said to the boys ‘let’s just roll through these guys and get off and have a beer’. I think we were having a beer at about three o’clock."