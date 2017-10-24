A gate at Feroz Shah Kotla to be named after Virender Sehwag

New Delhi: Former Team India opener, Virender Sehwag is set to be bestowed with yet another honour as the gate no 2 of the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium is set to be named after him.

In recognition of his contribution to the game, the dashing batsman from Delhi will see his name honor gate number of the stadium as Virender Sehwag gate.

The unveiling of the gate will take place a day before the first T20I at Kotla, on 31st October.

"The erstwhile management had in recognition of Mr. Virender Sehwags? many accomplishments promised to name Gate no. 2 as the 'Virender Sehwag gate' and I am giving effect to that promise," said DDCA administrator, Justice (retired) Vikramjit Sen, in a statement.

"This is the first of many other initiatives that are being implemented to recognise the contribution of cricketers who have richly contributed to the DDCA.

"A Committee has been formed to assess and recommend other stalwarts from DDCA whose contribution should be recognised and reflected at various parts of the stadium," he added.