Aaja meri gadi mein baith ja: Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's romantic banter

New Delhi: Friends and family may be miles away, but social media ensures they not only stay in touch but can also engage in a healthy banter, something Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik enjoyed after Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in Lahore to win the T20I series and Shoaib was awarded a bike as 'Man of the Series'.

It was a romcom conversation between the couple, which began with Sania posting an image of Shoaib on the bike. "Chalen phir is pe?? #MOM #Manoftheseries @realshoaibmalik," she wrote in Hindi, meaning shall we go for a ride.

Shoaib was not to be left behind and replied, "Yes yes! Jaldi se ready ho jao jaan im on the way (get ready quickly sweetheart)," he tweeted.

Mrs. Malik then posted another image in a tweet where Shoaib's team-mate Shadab Khan was on the bike with him. "Ok never mind.. I guess the seat is taken already @realshoaibmalik @76Shadabkhan," her second tweet read.

To this, Shoaib responded: "No no left him at the ground far away koi chakkar hi nai hey aiesa (there is no such problem)," he wrote.

Khan felt like spoiling a family party and was quick to get out of the way. "Ooops. Sorry bhabi," he tweeted.

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs in the third and final T20I on Sunday in Lahore, where the Lankan team returned eight years after their team bus was attacked in the city during the Test tour of 2009.