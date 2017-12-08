Aakash Chopra and Vinod Kambli engage in Twitter war for two days over Ajinkya Rahane's batting form

New Delhi: It was meant to be one encouraging tweet to back Ajinkya Rahane, who's clearly struggling to score runs. India promoted vice-captain Rahane was promoted to number three in the second innings in the drawn Delhi Test.

Once Rahane emerged to bat at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on the fourth day of Test, former India opener Aakash Chopra hailed India's move by saying, "Good on India to send Rahane at 3....must get some runs before boarding the flight to SA."

Good on India to send Rahane at 3....must get some runs before boarding the flight to SA. #IndvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 5, 2017

With India touring South Africa after the end of Lanka series, Rahane's form, or the lack of it, has become a major area of concern for India.

Rahane has been a regular for India and has scored runs for the team in overseas tours. But the three-match series against Lanka proved daunting for the right-handed batsman scoring in the sequence of 4 & 0 in Kolkata, 2 in Nagpur and 1 & 10 in Delhi.

Chopra's comment was challenged by former India batsman Vinod Kambli with a series of tweets. Kambli first asked Chopra, how will Rahane score runs? Then another question followed, asking for "any solution".

MR CHOPRA,how will he get runs? Can you suggest https://t.co/19uSx3jZlP — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) December 5, 2017

Chopra, however, remained silent and there was no response on the fourth day of the Test.

With no reply from Chopra, Kambli continued his probe on the final day of the Test, on Wednesday. And he had added "our entire cricketing nation wants to know" in the query.

Mr chopra,how will he get runs? Do you have any solution for that pls advise https://t.co/19uSx3jZlP — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) December 6, 2017

Chopra finally responded, "please provide proof that the entire cricketing nation wants to know," thus diverting the question.

@cricketaakash .Good morning to you Mr Chopra.Kindly reply to my previous tweet,our entire cricketing nation wants to know — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) December 6, 2017

G’mrng, hope you’re well....please provide proof that the entire cricketing nation wants to know — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 6, 2017

But Kambli stuck with the topic, and said, "the main question remains unanswered".

@cricketaakash.Mr Chopra the main question remains unanswered.Where and how he should scores runs? — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) December 6, 2017

Chopra ended it by saying, "we should get on a call and discuss this...instead of doing it here."

We should get on a call and discuss this...instead of doing it here. You know where to get my number from... — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 6, 2017

In April this year, Kambli had asked "Who is this akash chopra", which prompted fans to slam him.

Who is this akash chopra.He thinks and as the knowledge of cricket. God bless him — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 8, 2017

Kambli, once regarded as a rival to Sachin Tendulkar, played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs, scoring 1084 and 2477 runs respectively. After a brilliant start to his career, the talented left-handed batsman became a footnote in India's cricketing lore.

Chopra too had a limited international career, playing 10 Tests. He scored 437 runs.