Aakash Chopra engaged in a Twitter banter with Australia great Dean Jones

After the one-off Test against Bangladesh, India take on Australia in a 4-match Test series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 09:27
Courtesy: Getty Images/Facebook

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, who he known known for being profoundly vocal about his opinions on social media, was engaged in a Twitter banter with Australia great Dean Jones.

On Day 1 of the sole-Test between India and Bangladesh, a fan tweeted, "Count Bangladesh out at your own peril. This could be more exciting than we all might think. What's your take? @cricketaakash #IndvsBan."

Aakash, was prompt with his reply, saying, "I'm expecting Bangladesh to be more competitive than Australia in these conditions. If this explains."

Bangladesh, who performed really well in their recent Tests against England and New Zealand, aren't expected to pose India much of a challenge but expecting them to be more competitive than the mighty Austalians is one big statement that Chopra made.

The former Indian batsman's statement wasn't welcomed by Australian great Dean Jones who hit back at him saying, "Be afraid Aakash... be very afraid..."

Jones has a clear warning for Akash, whose over confidence might just comeback to haunt him as Australia – with the likes of Mitchel Starc, David Warner, Steve Smith, etc. - look to give India a tough Test in unfavourable conditions.

First Published: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 09:22

