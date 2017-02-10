Aakash Chopra engaged in a Twitter banter with Australia great Dean Jones
After the one-off Test against Bangladesh, India take on Australia in a 4-match Test series.
New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, who he known known for being profoundly vocal about his opinions on social media, was engaged in a Twitter banter with Australia great Dean Jones.
On Day 1 of the sole-Test between India and Bangladesh, a fan tweeted, "Count Bangladesh out at your own peril. This could be more exciting than we all might think. What's your take? @cricketaakash #IndvsBan."
Count Bangladesh out at your own peril. This could be more exciting than we all might think. What's your take? @cricketaakash #IndvsBan
— Aar Dee (@officialaardee) February 9, 2017
Aakash, was prompt with his reply, saying, "I'm expecting Bangladesh to be more competitive than Australia in these conditions. If this explains."
I'm expecting Bangladesh to be more competitive than Australia in these conditions. If this explains @StarSportsIndia https://t.co/LMR5UeJNpi
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 9, 2017
Bangladesh, who performed really well in their recent Tests against England and New Zealand, aren't expected to pose India much of a challenge but expecting them to be more competitive than the mighty Austalians is one big statement that Chopra made.
READ: S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed
The former Indian batsman's statement wasn't welcomed by Australian great Dean Jones who hit back at him saying, "Be afraid Aakash... be very afraid..."
Be afraid Aakash... be very afraid... https://t.co/GfdOip3w80
— Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) February 9, 2017
Jones has a clear warning for Akash, whose over confidence might just comeback to haunt him as Australia – with the likes of Mitchel Starc, David Warner, Steve Smith, etc. - look to give India a tough Test in unfavourable conditions.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
- PM Modi's name vs. Akhilesh Yadav's developmental model: What will garner more votes?
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- Obama spotted kitesurfing in Caribbean with friend Richard Branson
- 11th standard student fires bullet at classmate in Ghaziabad
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Karnataka: 15-year-old girl repeatedly raped by guardian gets pregnant
- AIADMK crisis: As it happened on Wednesday
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos