Aakash Chopra reckons S Sreenath cannot make a comeback, Kerala bowler disagrees

New Delhi: Discarded Indian cricketer S Sreesanth, who was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for his involvement in match fixing in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013, is confident of making a comeback.

The Kerala pacer was recently in news after the Indian board denied him an NOC to play in the Scotland Cricket league.

During an interaction with his fans on Twitter, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra reckoned that Sreesanth's comeback is almost impossible.

When one of the fans asked the former Delhi opener whether Sreesanth can make a comeback, he replied with a blunt, "NO."

Aakash's tweet didn't go unnoticed as Sreesanth replied him back saying he will make a comeback for sure.

"I will make a comeback brother..can't believe u don't believe that I will play again..anyways God bless us," said Sreesanth.

In 2015, a Delhi court exonerated Sreesanth along with two other players in the case registered by Delhi Police which invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Sreesanth, who hails from Kochi, shuttles between Mumbai and his hometown as he is barred from using any cricket facility or even take part in any matches that has the approval of BCCI. He keeps himself fit by using private facilities.

The last time he was in the news was when he contested the May 2016 Kerala Assembly elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from the prestigious Thiruvananthapuram seat and finished third.

With regard to the case, Delhi Police has filed an appeal against the lower court's verdict.

Sreesanth, the second Keralite to represent the country, played in 27 Tests taking 87 wickets, and picked up 75 scalps from 53 One-day Internationals and seven wickets from 10 T20 Internationals.

(With IANS inputs)