close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Aaron Finch ruled out of warm-up ODI game against Board President's XI

Another player, all-rounder Hilton Cartwright too is struggling with illness and a clarity that he would be playing the warm-up game against Board President's XI will come on Tuesday morning.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 17:08
Aaron Finch ruled out of warm-up ODI game against Board President&#039;s XI
PTI

New Delhi: A precautionary measure from Team Australia as they have decided to rest power-hitting opener Aaron Finch for the teams' only warm-up match in the tour, against Board President's XI at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai owing to his continued recovery from a calf injury.

The right-handed opener had incurred an injury in his calf muscle during the County Championships, almost a month ago while playing for his team Surrey. And till now, Finch has been trying to recover from the injury. As a result, the team has asked the 30-year-old to rest for the Aussie's only practice game in the limited over series against India. However, Finch will be back for the first ODI game against Virat Kohli's men at the same venue.

Another player, all-rounder Hilton Cartwright too is struggling with illness and a clarity that he would be playing the warm-up game against Board President's XI will come on Tuesday morning.

"It's tough conditions here ... I've just come from training and I'm still sweating," allrounder James Faulkner said after practice.

"We're eagar to get out there (on Tuesday) and it's going to be a good series. "We have to acclimatise to the conditions. I'm looking forward to getting out there in the heat, playing well, bowling some variations and getting through the game with a solid performance."

TAGS

Aaron FinchHilton CatwrightAustralia vs IndianBoard President's XIcricket news

From Zee News

World XI would have been even better with Indian players, says Shahid Afridi
cricket

World XI would have been even better with Indian players, s...

Other Sports

18-year-old shot following row over kabaddi match score

Yuvraj Singh is like a phoenix, he loves rising from ashes: Former selector Saba Karim
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Yuvraj Singh is like a phoenix, he loves rising from ashes:...

Will look back in a few years and say I played my part in bringing cricket back to Pakistan: Faf du Plesis
cricket

Will look back in a few years and say I played my part in b...

Board President&#039;s XI vs Australia, Preview: Visitors face rookies in tour opener
cricket

Board President's XI vs Australia, Preview: Visitors f...

Improved Tottenham Hotspur ready for Premier League challenge: Harry Kane
Football

Improved Tottenham Hotspur ready for Premier League challen...

&#039;RCB boys get quota for Indian team&#039;, Twitter mocks ODI team selection against Australia
cricket

'RCB boys get quota for Indian team', Twitter moc...

Watch: Tabraiz Shamsi throws epic tantrum after umpire denies appeal during CPL 2017 final
cricket

Watch: Tabraiz Shamsi throws epic tantrum after umpire deni...

Ravindra Jadeja posts cryptic tweet post IND-AUS series snub, deletes it later
cricket

Ravindra Jadeja posts cryptic tweet post IND-AUS series snu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video