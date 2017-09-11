Aaron Finch ruled out of warm-up ODI game against Board President's XI

New Delhi: A precautionary measure from Team Australia as they have decided to rest power-hitting opener Aaron Finch for the teams' only warm-up match in the tour, against Board President's XI at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai owing to his continued recovery from a calf injury.

The right-handed opener had incurred an injury in his calf muscle during the County Championships, almost a month ago while playing for his team Surrey. And till now, Finch has been trying to recover from the injury. As a result, the team has asked the 30-year-old to rest for the Aussie's only practice game in the limited over series against India. However, Finch will be back for the first ODI game against Virat Kohli's men at the same venue.

Another player, all-rounder Hilton Cartwright too is struggling with illness and a clarity that he would be playing the warm-up game against Board President's XI will come on Tuesday morning.

"It's tough conditions here ... I've just come from training and I'm still sweating," allrounder James Faulkner said after practice.

"We're eagar to get out there (on Tuesday) and it's going to be a good series. "We have to acclimatise to the conditions. I'm looking forward to getting out there in the heat, playing well, bowling some variations and getting through the game with a solid performance."