Aaron Finch, Shikhar Dhawan confused over ICC's new playing condition rules

New Delhi: Amidst all the confusion surrounding the new ICC rules, Australian opener Aaron Finch admitted that he had no idea about the Decision Review System (DRS) being available in the first T20I at Ranchi until he was informed about it by Steve Smith who came on to supply drinks. Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan echoed his sentiments and added that they weren't entirely aware of the playing conditions.

According to ICC's new playing conditions for shortened games that came into effect on September 28, DRS would now be used in T20Is in addition to Tests and ODIs.

The rules also state if a game is reduced to less than 10 overs, the maximum quota of overs per bowler shall not be less than two: meaning in a six overs' match three bowlers will be able to bowl two overs each.

But only Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled two overs while Jason Beherendoff, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Dan Christian sent down one over each during India's 48-run chase in six overs in the rain-curtailed match here yesterday.

Finch said: "I didn't know there was a review system until about the fifth over. Nobody did until Steve Smith mentioned it when he ran out a drink.

"So, we had to ask the umpires. But it is quite strange to have a crossover of rules for this series. I mean bat sizes and things like that are coming in at the end of the series.

"The over situation with a shortened game -- three bowlers being allowed to bowl two overs -- but DRS was in for this. It didn't have any effect on the game. I just thought it was quite odd to have mixed and matched the rules for this series," he said.

Dhawan too seemed confused about the rules.

"I'm sure they (Australia) would have felt the inconsistency. But it's the rule after all. I'm not exactly aware of the rule you were talking about. But, it is what it is," he said at India's post-match news conference.