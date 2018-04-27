हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aashish Kapoor

Aashish Kapoor to head BCCI's Junior Selection Committee

Former India cricketer Aashish Kapoor is to head BCCI's three-member All-India Junior Selection Committee.

Aashish Kapoor to head BCCI&#039;s Junior Selection Committee
Twitter

Former India cricketer Aashish Kapoor is to head BCCI's three-member All-India Junior Selection Committee.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the appointment of Mr. Aashish Kapoor as chairman of the All-India Junior Selection Committee. Apart from Mr. Kapoor, the other two members of the selection panel include Mr. Gyanendra Pandey and Mr. Rakesh Parikh," a release from the cricket governing body in India said on Friday.

Earlier this month, Kapoor had replaced another ex-player Venkatesh Prasad in the committee. Prasad had resigned in March in order to take up a coaching role at Indian Premier League side Punjab.

47-year-old Kapoor featured in four Tests and 17 ODIs for India from 1994-2000 and took 14 wickets in all.

He also played 128 first-class games and 93 List A matches, appearing for the following teams: Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Tripura. He was part of the Indian team that reached the 1996 World Cup semi-final.

Tags:
Aashish KapoorCricketBCCIAll-India Junior Selection CommitteeGyanendra PandeyRakesh Parikh
Next
Story

India have sufficient practice time for Tests in England: Zaheer Khan

Must Watch