Aashish Kapoor to head BCCI's Junior Selection Committee

Former India cricketer Aashish Kapoor is to head BCCI's three-member All-India Junior Selection Committee.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the appointment of Mr. Aashish Kapoor as chairman of the All-India Junior Selection Committee. Apart from Mr. Kapoor, the other two members of the selection panel include Mr. Gyanendra Pandey and Mr. Rakesh Parikh," a release from the cricket governing body in India said on Friday.

Earlier this month, Kapoor had replaced another ex-player Venkatesh Prasad in the committee. Prasad had resigned in March in order to take up a coaching role at Indian Premier League side Punjab.

47-year-old Kapoor featured in four Tests and 17 ODIs for India from 1994-2000 and took 14 wickets in all.

He also played 128 first-class games and 93 List A matches, appearing for the following teams: Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Tripura. He was part of the Indian team that reached the 1996 World Cup semi-final.